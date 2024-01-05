ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fairfield reserve Brycen Goodine went off for a career-high 40 points to shoot the Stags past Siena Basketball 93-69 at MVP Arena.

The Providence transfer Goodine shot 13-18 from the field and 8-12 from three to lead upstart Fairfield (8-6, 2-1) to its seventh straight win, matching the program’s longest winning streak in 13 years. Jalen Leach added 19 points for the Stags who shot 58% from the field.

Giovanni Emejuru scored a career-high 22 points on 7-9 shooting for Siena (2-12, 1-2), which conversely lost its seventh straight. Sean Durugordon added 20 points for his fourth straight 20-point performance to begin his Siena career.

Fairfield erased a seven-point deficit midway through the first half and scored 17 unanswered points down the stretch to take the lead for good. The Stags ultimately finished the stanza on a 28-8 run to take a 41-28 lead at the break.

The Saints shot 54% from the field in the second half, but as hot as Siena was, Fairfield and Goodine were that much hotter. The Stags shot 70% in the second half and put the game away with a 20-4 run down the stretch, with Goodine accounting for 16 of those points highlighted by four threes.

The Saints will now have a full week to prepare for their annual Western New York trip, as Siena has the league bye Sunday. The Saints return to action next Friday, Jan. 12 when they face Canisius at 7 p.m. in Buffalo.