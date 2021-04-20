Gerety’s big day helps Siena get past Marist

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The scoring was plentiful and well dispersed for the Siena women’s lacrosse on Tuesday afternoon, as they defeated the Marist Red Foxes by a final score of 17-11.



The Saints are now winners of their last four games, and ties the longest winning streak in the Abigail Rehfuss era. The last time the Saints had a four-game winning streak came from Rehfuss’ first season at the helm in 2018, when they won four straight from March 6 through March 21 of that year.



Leading the way for the Green and Gold was senior Kerry Gerety who finished the game with six points, tossing in five goals and an assist on the stat sheet. Freshman Laura Bonomo had herself her best collegiate performance so far, scoring five goals. Reigning back-to-back MAAC Offensive Player of the Week Kaitlyn Dowsett also provided a five-point effort with two goals and three assists. Junior Mary Soures also added four points with a trio of goals and an assist.



Marist was led by a pair of four-point days from Samantha Mehalick and Alex Di Chiara. Mehalick scored four times, while Di Chiara scored three goals with an assist. Devin Connolly scored two goals and an assist, and Isabelle Stockman scored a goal and an assist.



The Saints got the ball rolling first, scoring three of the first five goals to take a 3-2 lead. The Red Foxes continued to push early, and after a Mehalick goal at the 13:15 mark in the first, Marist would take a 5-4 lead. From that point, it would be all Saints as the Green and Gold turned in 10 straight goals. The run would start with a goal from Gerety with 11:32 to play in the first, and ended by a goal from Hayley Kmack with 16:44 to play in the second. That would give Siena a commanding 14-5 lead.



Over a five-minute span, the Red Foxes gained back some momentum as they scored four goals to Siena’s one to bring the score to 15-9 with 9:10 to play. However, the Saints saw the final goals from both Bonomo and Gerety to help shut the door despite a pair of late goals from Marist.



The Saints return to action on Friday, Apr. 23 when they play host to the Monmouth Hawks at Hickey Field starting at 4 p.m. Siena will honor 11 seniors prior to the game as it is their regular season home finale and Senior Day.