ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 1-5 on the year, the University at Albany football team is in the midst of a disappointing stretch. But the record belies the fact that the Danes have been competitive all season.

Against teams not named “Baylor,” UAlbany’s losses have been by a combined average of four points per game. The Danes actually have a positive point differential (+3) in their last five games, but they’ve been incapable of closing out games.

UAlbany held fourth-quarter leads in week three against Fordham and week seven against Hampton, but lost by three against the Rams, and fell in overtime at home by one point versus the Pirates.

The frustration is mounting for head coach Greg Gattuso, who believes the issue stems from his team simply failing to make plays when it matters most.

“These close games are getting ridiculous,” said Gattuso. “And you know, I keep telling the kids, “you gotta fight through it.” At some point we gotta make a play at the critical moment, and I think we’ve really worked hard on tackling this week – I don’t think we’ve tackled well on defense – and finishing plays, and…we’ve left some points out, so, we gotta be better. I love the kids, and have no issue with effort, and anything like that. We just gotta keep playin’. It’s tough. It’s been a tough run for us, no doubt.”

The road doesn’t get much easier for the Danes this week; they travel to Villanova to take on a 3-3 Wildcats team that sits just outside the top-25.