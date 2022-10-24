LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We are just three weeks from the start of the 2022 Women’s basketball season, and the Saints are excited to get underway.

During their media day, head coach Jim Jabir talked about his Freshman class and what they will bring to the hardwood in November. Elisa Mavius, London Gamble, Angel Jones, and Teresa Seppala have shown good flashes in practice.

While it’s not known how much time they will see throughout the season, coach Jabir believes they can contribute immediately.

“Elisa mavius is just so smart, like cerebral, flashy but you know London and Angel have shown spurts of really really good,” Jabir said. “Teresa Seppala from Finland, she can shoot it, she’s strong and powerful she’s a freshman but she’s 20 years old so that’s been beneficial for us as well.”

The Saints will open up the season on November 10 against New Hampshire.