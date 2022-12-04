TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Women’s Basketball Falls Short in Battle with Cornell

SCORE: Cornell 53, UAlbany 45

LOCATION: McDonough Athletic Center (HVCC) – Troy, N.Y.



RECORDS: UAlbany 4-5, 0-0 America East | Cornell 5-4, 0-0 Ivy League

SHORT STORY: In a tight matchup, the Great Danes gained the lead in the third quarter, but Cornell turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter to win, 53-45, Saturday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Certainly not the outcome we wanted considering this is one of our few home games and the last until after the holiday break. Cornell’s pressure sped us up which caused too many turnovers, some forced and some unforced. Defensively, I’m proud of how we executed a game plan but we just couldn’t keep them off the offensive glass. We will learn and grow from this.”

KEY STATS

Senior Helene Haegerstrand led the Great Danes with 12 points, shooting 50% from the field. Haegerstrand notched the lone UAlbany block.

Senior Grace Heeps followed with 10 points while shooting a team-high 80% from the field.

Leading UAlbany on defense, graduate student Ellen Hahne grabbed 6 rebounds, followed by Lilly Phillips with 5.

Sophomore Freja Werth tallied a team-high three assists and four steals.

HOW IT HAPPENED