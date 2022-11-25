LAS VEGAS, N.V. (NEWS10) — The Rebels took a quick lead in the first quarter before gaining upon it throughout the context. Despite a fourth-quarter burst, the Great Danes were unable to take the lead and UNLV won, 78-55, Friday afternoon.



COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “UNLV is a very well-balanced team. We struggled to keep them off the offensive glass and they were able to capitalize on those second-chance opportunities. Offensively, we struggled to score over their length at times. I was proud of our fourth-quarter defensive effort. We will build upon that defense focus for tomorrow’s quick turnaround.”



After almost four scoreless minutes for the Great Danes, senior Helene Haegerstrand shot a three-pointer for UAlbany’s first points with 6:11 on the clock.

UNLV added to their score with five additional baskets to gain a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Increasing their offensive output, the Great Danes added two layups and two free throws in the first 90 seconds of the second quarter.

Scoring eight points in the first, UAlbany had doubled their score before the clock read 6:00 in the second quarter.

The Rebels also kicked up their offense and they entered halftime with a 45-22 lead.

Returning to the defense of the first, the third quarter saw fewer points than the second.

Ellen Hahne added a Great Dane layup on the first possession of the half but a 12-3 scoring run from the host gave UNLV a 56-27 advantage about halfway through the quarter.

The Rebels continued to add to their lead before ending the quarter up, 64-33.

UAlbany began the fourth quarter with a 6-0 scoring run.

After holding the Rebels scoreless for over three minutes, UNLV snapped the Great Danes’ run with two free throws at 6:32.

Ending the quarter trading baskets, UAlbany won the fourth set, 22-14, but it wasn’t enough to close the scoring gap and the Rebels took the game victory, 78-55.

NEXT: The Great Danes will continue in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a contest against the loser of the ETSU vs George Washington game at 2 pm on Saturday, November 26.