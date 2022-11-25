LAS VEGAS, N.V. (NEWS10) — The Rebels took a quick lead in the first quarter before gaining upon it throughout the context. Despite a fourth-quarter burst, the Great Danes were unable to take the lead and UNLV won, 78-55, Friday afternoon.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “UNLV is a very well-balanced team. We struggled to keep them off the offensive glass and they were able to capitalize on those second-chance opportunities. Offensively, we struggled to score over their length at times. I was proud of our fourth-quarter defensive effort. We will build upon that defense focus for tomorrow’s quick turnaround.”
KEY STATS
- Graduate student Ellen Hahne and freshman Karyn Sanford led the team with 10 points each.
- Senior Fatima Lee owned a team-high four rebounds while sophomore Freja Werth led with two offensive rebounds.
- Sophomore Abby Ray led with three steals.
- Three Great Danes totaled two assists – Ray, senior Grace Heeps, and freshman Marie Sepp.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After almost four scoreless minutes for the Great Danes, senior Helene Haegerstrand shot a three-pointer for UAlbany’s first points with 6:11 on the clock.
- UNLV added to their score with five additional baskets to gain a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
- Increasing their offensive output, the Great Danes added two layups and two free throws in the first 90 seconds of the second quarter.
- Scoring eight points in the first, UAlbany had doubled their score before the clock read 6:00 in the second quarter.
- The Rebels also kicked up their offense and they entered halftime with a 45-22 lead.
- Returning to the defense of the first, the third quarter saw fewer points than the second.
- Ellen Hahne added a Great Dane layup on the first possession of the half but a 12-3 scoring run from the host gave UNLV a 56-27 advantage about halfway through the quarter.
- The Rebels continued to add to their lead before ending the quarter up, 64-33.
- UAlbany began the fourth quarter with a 6-0 scoring run.
- After holding the Rebels scoreless for over three minutes, UNLV snapped the Great Danes’ run with two free throws at 6:32.
- Ending the quarter trading baskets, UAlbany won the fourth set, 22-14, but it wasn’t enough to close the scoring gap and the Rebels took the game victory, 78-55.
NEXT: The Great Danes will continue in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a contest against the loser of the ETSU vs George Washington game at 2 pm on Saturday, November 26.