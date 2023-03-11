BURLINGTON, Vermont (NEWS10) — A defensive battle throughout, the Great Danes fought back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter but it was not enough as Vermont took the championship crown, 38-36 the final on Friday night.

KEY STATS

  • Junior Kayla Cooper led on both sides of the court with 12 points and nine rebounds.
  • Senior Helene Haegerstrand followed with 10 points and five rebounds.
  • Graduate student Ellen Hahne tallied a team-high two assists and two steals.
  • Cooper, Haegerstrand, and graduate student Lucia Decortes shared the team-high with two steals.
  • On shot defense, Decortes and senior Grace Heeps notched two blocks each.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • In a defensive first quarter, the Catamounts scored the first basket at 7:30.
  • After Vermont added a second layup, the Great Danes tied the score with two layups in just over a minute.
  • Seeing just four layups in the first, the game entered the first break tied at four.
  • Ellen Hahne notched a three-pointer to open the second quarter and give the Great Danes a one-possession lead at 8:50.
  • Using the next seven minutes, Vermont went on a 13-0 scoring run to earn a double-digit advantage, 17-7, with one minute remaining on the first-half clock.
  • The Great Danes closed the half with a three-point play from Kayla Cooper to enter halftime down, 17-10.
  • In a third defensive quarter, the Catamounts outscored UAlbany, 13-7. 
  • Vermont worked for a 12-point advantage at 5:24.
  • Despite four points from the Great Danes, the Catamounts extended their lead by one to enter the final quarter with a 30-17 advantage.
  • UAlbany grabbed the first four points of the fourth but Vermont answered with four points of their own.
  • Two steals and seven unanswered points, in less than 30 seconds of action, put the Great Danes back in the game with a five-point deficit at 4:31.
  • UAlbany continued what proved to be a nine-point scoring run to cut Vermont’s lead to three points.
  • Throughout the entirety of the fourth quarter, the Great Danes held the Catamounts to just two field goals as they cut the lead to one, 37-36, with nine seconds remaining.
  • Vermont held on to defend against UAlbany’s final shot and take the win, 38-36.

ALL-CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT TEAM

  • Ellen Hahne
  • Kayla Cooper
  • Grace Heeps (Elite-18)

NEXT: As co-regular season champions, the Great Danes’ season is not over. Tune in on Sunday as the bracket is revealed for the WNIT.