Four Siena games rescheduled due to COVID-19

Saints and Danes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUNDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to COVID-19 related disruptions in the MAAC, Siena Men’s Basketball’s upcoming schedule has once again been adjusted. The Saints are now slated to host Canisius Feb. 5-6, while that weekend’s previously scheduled series at Iona has been pushed back to Feb. 19-20 in New Rochelle.

Siena is scheduled to return to action Friday when they open a two-game series against Saint Peter’s at 7 p.m. at the ARC, with the game to be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. For all the latest adjustments to Siena’s schedule, make sure to check out sienasaints.com

