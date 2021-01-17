Four Siena games rescheduled due to COVID-19

LOUNDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to COVID-19 related disruptions in the MAAC, Siena Men’s Basketball’s upcoming schedule has once again been adjusted. The Saints are now slated to host Canisius Feb. 5-6, while that weekend’s previously scheduled series at Iona has been pushed back to Feb. 19-20 in New Rochelle.

Siena is scheduled to return to action Friday when they open a two-game series against Saint Peter’s at 7 p.m. at the ARC, with the game to be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. For all the latest adjustments to Siena’s schedule, make sure to check out sienasaints.com.