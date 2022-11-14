LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For a second straight season, the UAlbany women’s basketball team brought home the Albany Cup after beating Siena 64-57.

The Danes’ offense was soaring today and jumped out of the gate, with Grace Heeps being one of the catalysts behind the offensive surge. Heeps dropped a 30-footer that put UAlbany up 16-6 in the first quarter and finished that quarter on a 5-0 run.

Siena didn’t go away quietly and just kept shooting. Ahmiysha Jackson hit her first three-pointer of the game in the second quarter to bring the Saints within 10. However, UAlbany’s offense kept making shots shooting 44% from the field and 50 % from three, and went into halftime with a 31-17 lead.

Siena slowly chipped away at the lead in the third, and it started when Valencia Fontenelle-Posson drained a corner three around the 8:30 mark, but UAlbany still led 36-22. The Saints struggled to heat things up from behind the arc but found a surge in the fourth quarter.

Anajah Brown made a layup to bring the Saints within five, but that’s as close as they got. Missing some key scoring opportunities late, and UAlbany’s efficient shooting performance proved to be too much to overcome.

“Every game is important but definitely this one hits home and we bring in a great crowd from the community and capital region,” said senior guard Grace Heeps. “I mean it feels awesome to pack the gym and have a lot of support there obviously we’re at Siena’s home but it didn’t feel like we were at Siena’s home. So, it was nice to have a lot of family, friends support to come to cheer UAlbany on, and obviously, it’s great to come out with the win.”

Heeps finished in double figures scoring 13 points and six boards. In addition, Ellen Hahne led all scorers with 23 points to go along with eight rebounds. Her experience and defensive-led approach made a big difference in the outcome.

“Yeah, definitely it’s a good feeling when we come out strong we make our shots we get a lead from the start so definitely boosts our confidence and just makes everything else come way easier,” said Hahne. “It always starts with our defense. It’s something we always start with and where we build our offense from.”