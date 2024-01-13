BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A career-best 30-point, 12-rebound outing from Sean Durugordon and timely shooting out of Shenendehowa grad Mason Courtney were not enough for Siena men’s basketball to get over the hump at Canisius Friday night.

The Saints temporarily erased an 11-point second half deficit, but couldn’t complete the comeback, suffering a 67-63 setback.

Durugordon became the first player in the 48-year Division I history of Siena (2-13, 1-3) to record 20 or more points in each of his first five games donning the Green and Gold. He’s now amassed 119 points – an average of 23.8 points per game – which is 35 points more than any other player has totaled spanning their first five games during the program’s D-I era.

Unfortunately, though, for the Saints, while Durugordon shot 11-19 from the field, the rest of the team combined to amass just 33 points on only 11-41 (27%) shooting for Siena which has dropped seven straight and 10 of its last 11 trips to the Koessler Athletic Center.

Meanwhile Canisius (7-8, 2-3) placed five in double figures as part of a balanced attack to snap a four-game losing streak – all on the road – and prevail in their first home game in 37 days. Frank Mitchell and reserve TJ Gadsden paced the Golden Griffins with 14 points apiece.

In a back-and-forth first half, Canisius went on an 11-2 run late to ultimately claim a 29-22 lead at the break. The Griffs were +9 on the glass in the opening half leading to an 8-0 advantage in second chance points.

Canisius increased its lead to as many as 11 at 43-32 with 14:10 remaining, but the Saints battled back by turning the tables in the rebounding department. Siena out-rebounded the Griffs by 12 (26-14) in the second half, including 13 offensive rebounds. The Saints chipped away with the discrepancy in opportunities and responded with nine unanswered points to rally back within a possession.

Canisius built its lead slowly back to as many as seven before Siena made one final push. The Saints responded with eight straight points capped by back-to-back Courtney threes to reclaim a 54-53 lead with 5:18 remaining. Courtney complimented Durugordon with a 12-point performance.

However, the Griffs scored on each of their next two possessions to take back the lead for good. Canisius, which entered play shooting just 64% from the free throw line, made 14-16 in the second half to fend off Siena down the stretch. Thirteen of the past 15 meetings between the MAAC foes have now been decided by single digits, including nine by four points or less.

The Saints held the MAAC leader in three-point field goal percentage (.381 – 24th nationally) and threes per game (9.1) to just 4-14 (29%) shooting from distance in an improved defensive effort.

Siena will look to salvage a split of its Western New York trip Sunday when they travel to Niagara for a noon tip.