Don Carey transfers to Georgetown

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Don Carey is headed to Georgetown. The former Siena guard announced his next — and likely final — college destination on social media Tuesday afternoon.
In a post that reads “Home is where the heart is” Carey committed to the power-conference program that’s about a 35-minute drive from where he’s from in Upper Marlboro, M.D. Georgetown will be Carey’s third college. He started at Mount Saint Mary’s, and transferred to Siena when Jamion Christian took the head coaching job before the 2018-19 season.
As a graduate transfer, Carey will be immediately eligible to play, and has two years of eligibility left. He was the Saints fourth leading scorer last season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.