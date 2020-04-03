Darwiche Enters Transfer Portal

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball rising junior guard Georges Darwiche has announced his intention to transfer. The Bucharest, Romania native has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“We are very thankful for the contributions that Georges made to Siena Basketball,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello . “He is the true definition of a student athlete, and was a big part of our team the last two years. We love Georges and want what’s best for him. He will have a better opportunity to play and pursue his dreams elsewhere, and we’ll support him in any way we can as he tries to do that. Georges gave everything to the team this year, and was ready when his number was called.”

Darwiche appeared in 23 games including 10 starts over his two seasons with Siena, averaging 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists spanning 12.5 minutes of action. Named to the MAAC All-Academic Team earlier this month, he appeared in four games this season while logging 18 minutes.

Darwiche departs Siena College in good academic standing.