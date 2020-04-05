Darwiche departure leaves Siena with extra scholarship

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The departure of Georges Darwiche into the NCAA transfer portal leaves Siena’s Carmen Maciariello with an extra scholarship for 2021. The head coach said he’s created great relationships that he can tap into for recruiting purposes now. It’ll also depend who ends up in the transfer portal, though he’s not aggressive in that approach. He usually let’s people contact him, and then expresses whether the team has that specific need. As of now, the roster could use another big man.

“Front court. You can always have guys in the front court that can help, whether that be a sit out guy or a guy that can come in and play right now,” he explained. “Obviously Denzel [Tchougang] and Kyle Young both come back and I think those guys both need to continue to work hard. It’ll be a great competition for them. But right now, those are the only true five men on our roster.”

The graduation of Elijah Burns and Sammy Friday IV have left a void.