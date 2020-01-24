Darien Lapietro ready to suit up for UA

Siena Basketball begins a stretch where they play six of their next eight at home when the Saints host Marist Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Times Union Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+

Siena has won 21 of the past 26 meetings overall. The Saints are 34-10 at home, and have won 11 of the past 12 matchups in Albany.

Siena’s .679 win vs. Marist is its best vs. any program that it has faced at least 40 times.

John Dunne is 11-15 vs. Siena (0-2 at Marist).

Last Meeting, the five Siena seniors accounted for 50 points on Senior Day. The Saints shot 57% from the field in the second half Siena, held Marist to just 36% shooting including 2-17 from three.

Kevin Degnan scored a career-high 25 points for the Saints, Brian Parker scored 15 points and added four steals for Marist.