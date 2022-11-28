TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany Men’s basketball team started to pick up some momentum last week, but that was brought to a halt after their 73-56 loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon.

The Danes started slow but picked up the pace in the second half. Sarju Patel, who had a game-high 23 points was pivotal in the Danes being able to come back and tie the game, in addition to Jonathan Beagle, who finished with a double-double.

Despite tying the game, UAlbany failed to cash in on scoring opportunities down the stretch. In addition, FAU went on a 15-0 run to pull away, making it challenging for the Danes to catch up. Head coach Dwyane Killings believes his team needs to let the offense flow and not try to force something that’s not there.

“You can’t will it all the time,” Killings said. “You can’t force it all the time you gotta take what the defense gives you, and I think during the run that’s what we were doing, but when the game got tight we’re down two, four, six we’re trying to force the action instead of just trusting the ball movement and trusting the shots that we got, and that’s also a by-product of being a young team, no excuse. I mean Florida Atlantic did a great job they won the game fair and square,” he added. We just have to learn, and unfortunately, we’re learning the hard way, and we have a really good opponent in American who just beat Georgetown the other day last week.”

UAlbany has a young team that is working on gaining valuable experience, and this is another lesson they’ll keep in their tool belt for games to come.

“I feel like when the score gets close, I feel like people start feeling like we need to take the lead instead of just playing our style of basketball, so I feel like we start slowing the ball off and trying to like get a bucket instead of just doing what we were doing before,” Beagle said.

The Danes will hit the road to play American on Tuesday, November 29, at 7 PM.