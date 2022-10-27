ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) –They say hungry dogs run faster. Well this Saturday at UAlbany, two hungry dogs will square off in a rivalry matchup when the Great Danes host the Seawolves of Stony Brook.

Both of these rivals enter the game 1-6, with UAlbany riding a 3 game losing streak, and Stony Brook coming off their first win. Even though both teams are struggling, there will be hardware on the line: the Golden Apple Trophy. This year, it will be a new, revamped trophy.

Though the rivalry dates back to 1995, the trophy was first awarded in 2015. While head coach Greg Gattuso was skeptical about it at first, he’s come around. “I played football for a long time,” said Gattuso. “I never played for anything other than team pride and trying to win the game because I’m uber competitive, so trophies were a new thing for me. We didn’t have them at Penn State when I played. There was one trophy we got that we liked, the national championship, but other than that… I have a different weird thing about it, but the kids get into the trophy and they want to celebrate it and it’s kind of a reward for a job well done.”

The Golden Apple will be up for grabs Saturday at 1:00 PM at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.