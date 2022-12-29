TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball recorded its’ first America East victory Thursday night. The Danes used a massive first half and early fourth-quarter scoring run to take a down the University of Vermont, 60-46.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “It feels really good to get the win, especially having our full team back for the first time this season. I am so proud of our team, we have faced a lot of adversity and it has only made us stronger. Vermont is a well-balanced team and I am so grateful we had the opportunity to show the community the resiliency our group truly has.”
KEY STATS
- Graduate student Ellen Hahne led the Great Danes with 16 points.
- Junior Kayla Cooper added two team-highs with nine rebounds and four assists.
- Sophomore Freja Werth tallied the lone UAlbany block.
- Five Great Danes notched one steal – graduate student Lucia Decortes, senior Grace Heeps, senior Helene Haegerstrand, senior Taniya Hanner, and Cooper.
- Going 3-3, Werth led from the field. Redshirt-junior Morgan Haney and Haegerstrand followed with 50% accuracy (5-10).
- In the first quarter alone, the Great Danes shot with 72.7% accuracy (8-11).
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Catamounts started the scoring on the first possession but it wasn’t long before the Great Danes took the lead, 6-5, with a jumper and two free throws.
- Tallying seven unanswered points in less than a minute, UAlbany grabbed a 13-7 advantage with 6:08 on the first-quarter clock.
- Scoring continued back and forth to close the quarter as the Great Danes started the second with a 22-13 lead.
- UAlbany opened the second quarter with a 9-2 scoring run to extend the lead to 16 points at 6:33.
- Vermont closed out the half with a slight 5-4 advantage in the final five minutes but the Great Danes continued to hold a double-digit lead, 35-20, when the first half clock read 0:00.
- Helene Haegerstrand opened the second half with a jumper but a hungry Vermont team outscored the Great Danes 17-7 in the third quarter to close the lead to 42-37 at the end of the quarter.
- UAlbany opened the final 10 minutes of action with an 8-0 scoring run to gain its double-digit lead back.
- After three points from the Catamounts, the Great Danes added five to extend their advantage to 15 with just under five minutes left to play.
- Scoring continued back and forth as the contest came to a close with a 60-46 UAlbany victory.
NEXT: The Great Danes are set to head on the road to face New Hampshire on Sunday (Jan. 1).