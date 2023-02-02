TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After falling behind 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, the University at Albany women’s basketball team rallied to outscore UMass Lowell in each of the ensuing three quarters, en route to an eight-point victory Wednesday night, and a season-sweep of the Riverhawks.



COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am very proud of the way the team responded in the third quarter after a tough first half. Our defensive pressure gave us a huge spark and we were able to convert steals to transition baskets. We were getting great looks on the offensive end; we just struggled to convert tonight. Our defense was stellar down the stretch to secure a win over a very scrappy UMass Lowell team.”



KEY STATS

Graduate student Ellen Hahne notched her second double-double this season with 12 rebounds and 15 points. Today was the fourth double-double of her career.

notched her second double-double this season with 12 rebounds and 15 points. Today was the fourth double-double of her career. Senior Helene Haegerstrand led the team with 20 points.

led the team with 20 points. Hahne added four assists for a team-high.

Redshirt-junior Morgan Haney tallied a game-high four steals.

tallied a game-high four steals. Junior Kayla Cooper and graduate student Lucia Decortes each blocked one shot.

and graduate student each blocked one shot. Haney and Haegerstrand each added five rebounds while Cooper added 10 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The River Hawks started the contest with two baskets for a 4-0 lead.

The remainder of the first quarter saw back-and-forth scoring but UML was able to hold their four-point lead and finish with an 11-7 advantage after 10 minutes of play.

UMass Lowell continued their offensive push into the second quarter, eventually gaining a 10-point lead at 8:05.

Tallying three field goals for every one of the River Hawks’, the Great Danes closed the lead to 25-24 with 27 seconds to play in the half.

Two final free throws extended UMass Lowell’s lead just before halftime.

UAlbany came out of the break with a fire on offense and defense. Outscoring UML 17-7 in the third quarter, the Great Dane defense allowed just two field goals.

After opening the third with a layup, UAlbany continued to complete an 11-2 scoring run to take a six-point lead, 35-29, with just under half of the quarter left.

Extending their lead by one, the Great Danes entered the final quarter with a 41-34 advantage.

Helene Haegerstrand began the fourth with a three-pointer but a 7-1 scoring run from UMass Lowell closed the advantage to 45-41.

began the fourth with a three-pointer but a 7-1 scoring run from UMass Lowell closed the advantage to 45-41. Trading field goals, the River Hawks got within one possession, 49-46, at 4:19.

UAlbany finished the game with an 8-3 scoring run to secure the win, 57-49.

NEXT: The Great Danes will head on the road to visit Vermont on February 4.