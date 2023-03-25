ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany returns to John Fallon Field after playing its last three games on the road to open America East play against Vermont in a rematch of the 2022 conference title game.
Game Info
March 25, 2023 vs. Vermont (12:00 pm)
Live Stats | AE.tv | Game Notes | Gameday Program
Leading the Pack
- UAlbany is 2-1 at home this season; Vermont is 1-3 on the road
- Vermont has won each of its last three games
- Katie Pascale leads the America East in total assists
- Shonly Wallace ranks second in the America East in total goals
- Vermont and UAlbany rank first and second nationally in free-position percentage
- Saturday is UAlbany’s Youth Day, and will feature a postgame autograph session on the field
Scouting Vermont
The Catamounts won their first-ever America East title last season, defeating UAlbany 12-11 after rallying from a five-goal deficit. Overall, Vermont went 14-5 in 2022 and ended their season with a 16-3 defeat against Denver in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. This season, Vermont was picked as a narrow favorite in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, edging the Great Danes by one point and one first-place vote. The Catamounts return two Honorable Mention All-Americans from last season in Ava Vasile and Carolyn Carrera. Vasile set single-season program records last year with 63 goals and 79 points, while Carrera ranked second nationally in 2022 causing 2.89 turnovers per game. Four Catamounts have scored 20 or more total points this season. Vermont got off to a slow start, losing four of their first five games, but have bounced back to win each of their last three. UAlbany is 24-2 lifetime against Vermont, including an 11-1 mark in Albany, with the only two defeats coming last season in the America East title game and during the 2008 regular season.
Last Time vs. Vermont
May 7, 2022 | For the 11th-straight season, top-seed UAlbany found itself in the America East title game. And for the first time in nine years, their opponent was not Stony Brook. With the Seawolves ineligible for the postseason after accepting an invitation to join the Colonial Athletic Association, two-seed Vermont took their place to crown a new America East champion for the first time in eight years. UAlbany jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first quarter, and led 6-4 at halftime. Vermont, trailing UAlbany 9-7 after three, outscored the Great Danes 5-2 in the fourth to win 12-11.
Last Time Out
UAlbany closed out its season-long three-game road swing against regional rival UConn. The Great Danes jumped out to an early lead following back-to-back goals from Sarah Falk. UConn responded to score each of the next five, and eight of the next nine, to take control of the game. UAlbany rallied to close the gap to two mid-way through the third quarter, and again to three early in the fourth, but UConn scored the final five goals of the game to win 20-12.