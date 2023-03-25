ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany returns to John Fallon Field after playing its last three games on the road to open America East play against Vermont in a rematch of the 2022 conference title game.



Game Info

March 25, 2023 vs. Vermont (12:00 pm)

Leading the Pack

UAlbany is 2-1 at home this season; Vermont is 1-3 on the road

Vermont has won each of its last three games

Katie Pascale leads the America East in total assists

leads the America East in total assists Shonly Wallace ranks second in the America East in total goals

ranks second in the America East in total goals Vermont and UAlbany rank first and second nationally in free-position percentage

Saturday is UAlbany’s Youth Day, and will feature a postgame autograph session on the field