TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany baseball team dropped the first game of the weekend series against UMass Lowell, 7-1. The game was the first of the year for the Great Danes at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.



Head Coach Jon Mueller : “It was an unbelievable atmosphere for the guys today. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to reward them with a win, but we’ll get back at it tomorrow. It begins with a quality start, gotta clean up the defense.”



Key Stats:



How it Happened:

Cregg Scherrer started on the mound for the Great Danes, Joshua Becker started for the River Hawks.

started on the mound for the Great Danes, Joshua Becker started for the River Hawks. UAlbany got on the board in the opening inning. Will Feil sent a long ball over the left field fence to make it a 1-0 game.

sent a long ball over the left field fence to make it a 1-0 game. Roddy Hernandez put the River Hawks in the lead in the top of the second, sending a two-run home run over the left field fence, 2-1.

The River Hawks added two more runs in the third to make it 4-1. Fritz Genther and Trey Brown both hit RBI singles.

UMass Lowell’s Brown collected another RBI single in the fifth, pushing the score to 5-1.

Thomas Quinn entered the game for the Great Danes to start the sixth.

entered the game for the Great Danes to start the sixth. The lead for the River Hawks was pushed to 7-1 in the sixth. Genther and Robert Gallagher each picked up RBI singles.

Brendan Williams took the mound for UMass Lowell to start the bottom of the sixth.

Michael DiMartino took the mound fore the Great Danes with a runner on first and one out in the seventh.

took the mound fore the Great Danes with a runner on first and one out in the seventh. Steven Turk replaced DiMartino to start the eighth.

replaced DiMartino to start the eighth. Kyle McCaffrey pitched the ninth for UAlbany.



Next: The Great Danes return to action tomorrow afternoon with a 12:00 p.m. matchup with the River Hawks.