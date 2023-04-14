TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany baseball team dropped the first game of the weekend series against UMass Lowell, 7-1. The game was the first of the year for the Great Danes at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
Head Coach Jon Mueller: “It was an unbelievable atmosphere for the guys today. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to reward them with a win, but we’ll get back at it tomorrow. It begins with a quality start, gotta clean up the defense.”
Key Stats:
- UAlbany Pitchers:
- Cregg Scherrer – 5.0 IP | 5 ER | 6 H | 4 BB | 3 K
- Thomas Quinn – 1.1 IP | 1 ER | 3 H | 1 K
- Michael DiMartino – 0.2 IP | 1 H | 2 K
- Steven Turk – 1.0 IP | 0 H | 1 K
- Kyle McCaffrey – 1.0 IP | 0 H | 1 BB
- Will Binder led the offense with three hits.
- Will Feil finished with a double and a home run, the only run scored for UAlbany.
- Devan Kruzinski finished the day going 2-4.
- Carson Dunkel (1-4), Dan Tauken (1-4), Jason Bottari (1-3), and Chris Fisher (1-3) all finished with one hit.
- UAlbany finished with 11 hits, three walks, 10 strikeouts, and left 14 men on base.
How it Happened:
- Cregg Scherrer started on the mound for the Great Danes, Joshua Becker started for the River Hawks.
- UAlbany got on the board in the opening inning. Will Feil sent a long ball over the left field fence to make it a 1-0 game.
- Roddy Hernandez put the River Hawks in the lead in the top of the second, sending a two-run home run over the left field fence, 2-1.
- The River Hawks added two more runs in the third to make it 4-1. Fritz Genther and Trey Brown both hit RBI singles.
- UMass Lowell’s Brown collected another RBI single in the fifth, pushing the score to 5-1.
- Thomas Quinn entered the game for the Great Danes to start the sixth.
- The lead for the River Hawks was pushed to 7-1 in the sixth. Genther and Robert Gallagher each picked up RBI singles.
- Brendan Williams took the mound for UMass Lowell to start the bottom of the sixth.
- Michael DiMartino took the mound fore the Great Danes with a runner on first and one out in the seventh.
- Steven Turk replaced DiMartino to start the eighth.
- Kyle McCaffrey pitched the ninth for UAlbany.
Next: The Great Danes return to action tomorrow afternoon with a 12:00 p.m. matchup with the River Hawks.