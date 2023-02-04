TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The slumping University at Albany men’s basketball team continued its’ downward spiral Saturday afternoon in the 2023 Big Purple Growl game against the University of Vermont. The Catamounts hung 87 points on the Danes – the second-most points UAlbany’s allowed in a conference game this season – as Dwayne Killings’ bunch suffered a seventh straight loss, falling 87-68.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I want to thank everyone for coming out. I thought we had a really good crowd, ran into some people who have traveled from pretty far out… We did not have toughness today… We’re trying to do some different things [on defense] but it just hasn’t shown up,”



Key Stat Lines

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led all scorers with 27 points. The Rochester native shot 8-15 from the field and went 5-9 from deep. He led the team in minutes (35) and assists (2).

Jonathan Beagle finished with 12 points and team highs in rebounds (9), assists (2), and steals (3). He also played a team-high of 35 minutes.

Aaron Reddish finished with nine points, hitting two threes.

finished with nine points, hitting two threes. UAlbany shot 47.1% (24-51) from the field and 30.4% (7-23) from three. Vermont shot 60.7% (34-56) from the field and 46.4% (13-28) from three.

Vermont won the rebounding war, 27-23.

UAlbany finished with 13 turnovers, Vermont had 10.



How it Happened:

Vermont got the upper hand early, cruising out to a 9-0 lead before a Marcus Jackson floater got the Great Danes on the board three minutes in.

floater got the Great Danes on the board three minutes in. The Catamounts extended the lead to 12-2 by the first media TO on a three-pointer from Matt Veretto.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings was forced to call TO with 11:53 on the clock after Vermont extended the lead to 16 points, 23-7. Vermont started the game by going 9-11 from the field and 3-5 from deep.

Coach Killings was once again forced to call TO with 4:36 remaining, the Great Danes down 40-17, after Vermont's Dylan Penn knocked down a three-pointer. Penn led all scorers with 15.

The Catamounts brought a 44-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.

UAlbany shot 28.0% (7-25) from the field and went just 2-13 from three in the first half. Vermont shot 66.7% (18-27) and went 6-13 from three.

Vermont’s Penn led all scorers with 15 points, UAlbany’s Gerald Drumgoole Jr. was next with 10 in the first half.

UAlbany came out of the locker room with a hot hand, going 5-8 from the field and 2-3 from deep. Vermont was able to match the shooting success however, going 5-7 from the field and 3-5 from deep. By the first media TO, UAlbany only outscored Vermont 13-12.

Vermont pushed the lead to 31 points by the U12 media TO, 70-39, following a 12-0 run over a 3:16 scoring drought for UAlbany.

UAlbany’s Marcus Jackson fouled out with 7:48 remaining in the game.

Vermont's lead remained around 30 points late in the game, up 87-62 with three minutes remaining.

UAlbany shot 65.4% (17-26) from the field and went 5-10 from three in the second half. Vermont shot 55.2% (16-29) from the field and went 7-15 from three.



Next: The Great Danes play at home once again next Wednesday night with a matchup against new America East member Bryant. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.