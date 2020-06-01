Casey Bump promoted to Siena softball head coach

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio has announced the promotion of Casey Bump as the 11th head coach in Siena Softball history. A Capital Region softball legend originally from nearby East Greenbush, New York, Bump recently completed her seventh season as the top assistant and pitching coach for the Saints, coinciding with the program’s most successful era.

“I’m grateful that Casey has helped Siena Softball grow and excel as a program,” said D’Argenio. “We are fortunate to have her here, and then be able to turn to her to lead the program. Her coaching skill and ability to help the student athletes grow as players, people, and students will help us continue to develop.”

Bump has played an integral role in the success of Siena Softball since joining the program prior to the start of the 2014 season. The Saints both eclipsed the 20-win benchmark and posted top-four MAAC finishes in five of her first six full seasons, capped by consecutive top-three finishes in the conference standings each of the previous three years for the first time in program history.

“I would like to thank John D’Argenio and Siena College for this tremendous opportunity,” remarked Bump. “It’s been a dream of mine to be a head coach, and I’m excited to represent Siena College while continuing to build upon our softball program’s tradition of athletic and academic success.”

Bump wasted no time in making an immediate impact with Siena, as she helped guide the Saints to a program-record 29 wins in her first season with the Green and Gold in 2014. As the squad’s pitching coach, she oversaw a staff which posted a stellar 2.98 ERA that spring which was an improvement of nearly two full runs from the previous year (4.88). In Bump’s second season with the program in 2015, the Saints won multiple postseason contests to advance within a game of the MAAC Championship Series for the first time ever.

Bump has recruited and developed two of the most decorated pitchers in program history in Lauren Butts ’18 and Maddie McMahon ’20. A 2017 Second Team All-MAAC and 2015 MAAC All-Rookie Team selection, Butts ranks second all-time in program history in wins (39), and third in strikeouts (412). Named a Second Team All-MAAC honoree last spring, McMahon stands fourth all-time in program history in wins (32), and sixth in strikeouts (333) spanning her first three-plus seasons.

Siena Softball has also excelled in the classroom during Bump’s time with the program. Last spring, Siena boasted a program-record nine MAAC All-Academic Team selections, and in 2017 Siena Softball was honored with its first-ever NCAA Public Recognition Award for achieving an Academic Progress Rate (APR) in the top-10 percent of all Division I softball programs nationally.

Bump first entered the collegiate coaching ranks as an assistant coach and pitching coach at nearby Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute from 2009-13. She previously coached both varsity and junior varsity softball in the Troy School District (2008-10), and owned and operated Casey Halloran’s Fast Pitch Universe to provide pitching and hitting lessons to aspiring youth softball players.

The former Casey Halloran, Bump is a member of both the University at Albany (2016) and East Greenbush Central School District (2010) Athletic Hall of Fames. A two-time America East Tournament Most Outstanding Player, she was named both the 2006 UAlbany Athlete of the Year and America East Pitcher of the Year. Bump led the Great Danes to three NCAA Tournament appearances (2005-07) capped by a trip to the 2007 Regional Final, and graduated as UAlbany’s all-time program record holder in seven career statistical categories: wins (73), strikeouts (595), complete games (68), games started (97), innings pitched (650.2), appearances (125), and no-hitters (four). At Columbia High, she was a three-time Albany Times Union and Troy Record First Team selection, where she guided the Blue Devils to three Suburban Gold Championships and a pair of Section II titles.

Bump resides in Averill Park with her husband Jason, step-daughter McKenzie, and five-year-old daughter Maya.