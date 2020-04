LOUDONVILLE, NY – The Siena Athletics Family is saddened to learn of the passing of men’s basketball great Matt Gras ’95. Gras, who had been courageously fighting a long battle with cerebellar ataxia, passed away on April 15 from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 46.

“Matt was a gentleman who matured into a very good person and basketball player,” said former head coach Mike Deane, who recruited and coached Gras for his first three years with the Saints. “It was a pleasure to interact with him during our three years together and afterwards, as he was also my financial broker later in life. Matt was a delight to be around, and nobody ever had a bad word to say about him. I hope he can rest in peace now, because I know that he was struggling of late because of his disease, and I know that he will be sorely missed by all. If there is something good to come of this unfortunate circumstance, it is that I have had a chance to reconnect with everyone during this time, and I have a great source of pride for all that our young men from those teams have accomplished. I wish Matt peace, and am thankful for all that he gave to the program.”