Camper to Test NBA Draft Waters

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball junior captain Manny Camper has announced his intention to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. The Chestertown, Maryland native will adhere to the steps necessary to maintain his collegiate eligibility, thus keeping open the option to return to Siena College for his senior season.

“I would like to thank God for every opportunity that I have been blessed with, because without him none of this would be possible,” said Camper. “I would also like to thank my mom and dad, my family, my home town, former coaches, and Coach Carm and our coaching staff for believing in me and assisting me into developing into the player that I am today. To my supportive Siena family, I thank you for welcoming me to another place I love to call home! With that being said, I am declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. Thank you for all of your love, and it’s always a great day to be a Saint!”

The 2020 NBA Draft process allows for Camper to receive an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee which is comprised of NBA team executives. The evaluation includes a confidential projection of each early entrants likely draft position. Pending the results of his evaluation, Camper could be invited to participate in workouts and tryout for NBA teams, as well as the NBA Draft Combine and G League Elite Camp.

Recently enacted NCAA legislation allows for student athletes to sign with and accept necessary expenses from an NCAA certified agent to aid in the pre-draft process without jeopardizing their eligibility. If the student athlete chooses to return to school, the relationship with the agent must end upon enrolling for the upcoming academic term. Student athletes who wish to remove their names from the NBA Draft and maintain their NCAA eligibility must submit a letter to the NBA stating such by the end of the day of June 3.

An often unsung hero for the 2019-20 MAAC Champions, Camper enjoyed a breakout junior year where he eclipsed his scoring, rebounding, assists, and block totals from his first two collegiate seasons combined. A First Team All-MAAC selection, he was one of just 29 players nationally to average a double-double with 13.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Camper ranked 16th nationally in defensive rebounding (7.53), 22nd nationally in rebounding, 26th nationally in double-doubles (14), and 47th in the nation in minutes (36.1). He also stood 10thin the MAAC in field goal percentage (.480), and scored in double figures 25 times including four 20-point performances.

“We’re excited for Manny to be able to receive feedback as he continues to pursue his dream,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello . “Every players aspiration and goal is to one day make it to the NBA, so for Manny to have the opportunity to gather this valuable feedback from the highest level is key. Manny is an extremely hard worker who has grown by leaps and bounds during his time at Siena, and that’s what makes him so special. We wish him nothing but the best throughout this process.”

Camper captained the Saints to the program’s most successful season in a decade this past winter. Siena won the program’s eighth MAAC Regular Season Championship, and was awarded its sixth MAAC Tournament Championship while also being the conference’s NCAA automatic qualifier. The Saints posted a 20-10 overall record including a 15-5 ledger in the MAAC, and finished the season with 10 consecutive wins to mark the nation’s seventh longest active winning streak.