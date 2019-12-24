Burns’ late three propels Siena past Canisius

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elijah Burns drained a three pointer with 7.9 seconds left to give Siena a 73-72 win over Canisius in their conference opener. Burns answered Majesty Brandon’s triple just seconds earlier in a wild final 20 seconds.
Siena found themselves down 41-30 at the break before starting the second half on an 11-0 run to tie the game. Jalen Pickett scored seven straight points during that stretch finishing with a team high 22.
Manny Camper added 11 points and 14 rebounds registering his fifth double double of the season and second in a row.
Head Coach Carmen Maciariello said, “this is the best Christmas present I could ever have and you know I just love their heart just love their determination their work ethic and their will to win”.