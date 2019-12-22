Burns’ big night leads Siena past Bucknell

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elijah Burns scored a career high 28 points as Siena snapped a four game losing streak with a 81-71 win over Bucknell.
The Troy native was incredibly efficient shooting 10-13 from the floor playing just 24 minutes. Manny Camper added his fourth double double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
The Saints led by as many as 17 in the second half before the Bison cut the lead to six with under five minutes to play. The game wouldn’t get any closer as Siena held on for its third victory at the Times Union Center this season.