ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany baseball team dropped both games of Friday’s doubleheader to UMBC.

After maintaining a 5-3 lead heading into the seventh, and final inning of game one, the Danes surrendered seven runs, eventually losing 10-8. And the Retrievers battered the UAlbany ‘pen again in game two, scoring four runs in the seventh inning, and sixth in the ninth, en route to a 14-7 win.



Head Coach Jon Mueller : “We really struggled on the mound today, late in both games we surrendered big innings and that was too much for us to come back from. We’re gonna have to try to bounce back and salvage the third game on Sunday.”



Key Stats Game 1:

UAlbany Pitchers: Cregg Scherrer – 5.0 IP | 3 ER | 4 H | 4 BB | 8 K Dylan Banner – 2.0 | 7 ER | 7 H | 5 BB | 2 K

Will Binder went 2-4 with a double. He finished with four RBI’s.

went 2-4 with a double. He finished with four RBI’s. Jason Bottari went 2-4 with a three-run home run in the seventh.

went 2-4 with a three-run home run in the seventh. Carson Dunkel , Owen Silliman, and Victor Mazzara each recorded a hit.

, and each recorded a hit. UAlbany finished with seven hits, seven walks, seven strikeouts, and left four runners on base.



Key Stats Game 2:



How it Happened Game 1:

Cregg Scherrer started on the mound for UAlbany, Luke Johnson started for UMBC.

started on the mound for UAlbany, Luke Johnson started for UMBC. UMBC struck first in the second inning. Baracani singled to center field to score Swenda, making it 1-0. Then, with the bases loaded, Cilio scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

At the start of the third, UMBC made it a 3-0 ball game when Krueger doubled to left field to score Ryan.

UAlbany tied the game in the third inning. After three straight walks, Will Binder hit a three-RBI double to tie the game at 3-3.

hit a three-RBI double to tie the game at 3-3. Binder put the Great Danes in the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single to left field.

Dylan Banner took the mound for UAlbany to start the sixth.

took the mound for UAlbany to start the sixth. Connor Kelly came in to pitch for UMBC to start the bottom of the sixth.

Victor Mazzara hit a single to left field to score Owen Silliman at the end of the sixth, making it 5-3.

hit a single to left field to score at the end of the sixth, making it 5-3. In the top of the seventh, UMBC’s Easley singled to shortstop to score Paris. Then, Diaz doubled to right center field to score Swenda. Molessa singled to center field to score Diaz and Ryan singled through the left side to score Taylor. Lastly, Trythall walked to score Ryan, making it a 10-5 ball game.



How it Happened Game 2:

Connor Eisenmann started on the mound for UAlbany, Nick Remy started for UMBC.

started on the mound for UAlbany, Nick Remy started for UMBC. UAlbany got on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning when Carson Dunkel hit a solo home run to right field.

hit a solo home run to right field. In the top of the second, UMBC’s Trythall doubled to right center to score Ryan. Swenda then doubled to right center to score Trythall, making it 2-1. Swenda then scored on the next at-bat following an error from the UAlbany defense to make it 3-1.

UAlbany cut the lead to 3-2 in the second inning on a sac fly off the bat of Devan Kruzinski , scoring Owen Silliman . UAlbany then tied the game on a bases-loaded walk to Will Feil .

, scoring . UAlbany then tied the game on a bases-loaded walk to . UMBC’s Molessa hit a home run to left field, to take a 4-3 lead in the third.

UAlbany tied the game again in the bottom of the third. Owen Silliman hit a stand-up triple and later scored on a wild pitch.

hit a stand-up triple and later scored on a wild pitch. Nicholas Jessen rotated in for Eisenmann at pitcher in the top of the sixth.

rotated in for Eisenmann at pitcher in the top of the sixth. Joe Pucek moved in at pitcher for UMBC at the bottom of the sixth.

UMBC’s Leawood Molessa hit a home run to right center at the top of the seventh to make it 5-4. Later in the inning, Tyrthall hit a three-run to make it 8-4.

Rob Manetta entered the game for UAlbany to start the eighth.

entered the game for UAlbany to start the eighth. The Great Danes gained a run back in the eighth. Dan Tauken scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Chris Fisher .

scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of . UMBC added 6 runs in the top of the ninth.

UAlbany gained two more in the final frame of the game. Will Binder hit a double to score Tyler Pugliese and Dan Tauken hit a double to score Binder.

Next: The Great Danes and Retrievers wrap up the three-game series this Sunday at 12:00 p.m.