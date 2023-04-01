LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Redshirt sophomore Jordan Bentley went on a scoring spree, finding the back of the net four times in a 12-minute, 17-second span, Mary Soures scored twice in the fourth quarter and the Siena defense stood tall in an 8-6 win against Mount St. Mary’s on Senior Day Saturday at Hickey Field in MAAC action.

Prior to the game, the Saints honored the seven seniors for the class of 2023 including Katy Wangsness, Jenna Colabufo, Haylee Kuprianchik, Christina Burnam, Kendra MacCaull, Amanda Nieman and Sabrina Krasner.

Once the game began, it was Bentley who got the Saints’ offense revved up. The Queensbury, NY native struck at the 11:37 mark, 3:34 mark and 3:07 mark of the first quarter and followed with her fourth goal at 14:20 left in the second quarter to supply Siena with a 5-1 lead. It tied a career-high for goals scored in a single game by Bentley. She last had scored four versus Niagara on April 21, 2022.

The Mountaineers (2-9, 1-2 MAAC) fought their back into it with goals by Anna Salerno and Julianna Sanchez to cut the lead to 5-3, but Saints’ Rebecca Gilhooley and Mary Soures responded with goals of their own to push the lead back to four. The Mount was able to cut the lead in half on goals from Hailey Chester and Salerno’s second of the day.

That’s as close as it would get. Soures notched her team-leading 32nd goal of the season unassisted with 4:47 remaining to seal it. Sophomore attack Grace Dobrzynski added two assists.

It had been 19 seasons since Siena Women’s Lacrosse last met Mount St. Mary’s on the field. Mount St. Mary’s became a full conference member at the start of the 2022-2023 academic year. Siena earned its first win in the all-time series, improving to 1-4.

The Saints (8-4 overall, 3-0 MAAC) extended its winning streak to four straight and have now kept their opponents in single digit scoring in three straight games.

Draw controls were once again a bright spot for the Saints, who turned in a second straight positive outcoming, winning 12 of 18 on the day. Laura Bonomo and Meghan Decker each corralled four draw controls.

The match up of top goalkeepers in the conference lived up to the billing for much of the game with Mount St. Mary’s senior goalkeeper Madison Bradley making 10 saves while Siena senior goalkeeper Sabrina Krasner made eight saves. They each entered ranked in the top four in the MAAC in saves per game.

Siena concludes its three-game home stand when Canisius (6-4, 1-2 MAAC) travels in to play the Saints this Wednesday, April 5 for a 3 p.m. opening draw at Hickey Field.

The Golden Griffins received seven goals from Skylar McArthur, but fell 19-14 at Iona on Saturday. The Saints had its five-game winning streak versus Canisius in the series snapped last season in a 14-10 defeat in Buffalo.