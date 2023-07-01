ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If the University at Albany men’s basketball team is to turn around what was a difficult 2022-’23 season, the unexpected return of Hudson Falls native Jonathan Beagle will no doubt play a big role.

The Great Danes are back on campus for summer workouts, and seeing Beagle, the reigning America East Rookie of the Year, donning UAlbany gear is a welcomed sight. After announcing in mid-March his intention to enter the transfer portal, the sophomore forward elected to remove his name a month later, and return to the Capital Region – something you simply don’t see much in today’s age of the transfer portal.

Beagle, along with 2021-’22 Rookie of the Year, forward Justin Neely, who missed almost the entirety of last season with a torn ACL, are expected to be the centerpieces of this year’s team.

Thursday afternoon, Beagle elaborated on his decision to stick with the Danes.

“We have nine new guys; we didn’t have any when I (first) came back,” said Beagle. “So, it was just…I trust Coach (Dwayne) Killings; I trust the staff; I wanna be here, and I’m excited for the year.”

Killings alluded to the Name, Image and Likeness opportunities Beagle was presented by other programs when he first entered the portal, but was pleased his gut decision led him back to UAlbany.

“There is, obviously, conversations about money, Name, Image and Likeness, and things like that,” said Killings. “But ultimately, it’s about your heart. He made a decision with his heart. And I think he’ll have that opportunity in front of him as we move forward. I think Jonathan made the best decision for him. I think people should respect that. They should support him, and let him live his life. And you know what? We’ll chase a championship, he’ll get better and then he’ll make the next best decision for him.”

UAlbany aims to rebound from an 8-23 season where the Danes missed the America East Tournament, finishing last in the conference standings.