ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Coleton Benson hit the game-tying layup with 1.8 seconds left in regulation and Army West Point scored nine of the first 11 points of overtime as the Black Knights bested Siena men’s basketball 96-94 in a barnburner at MVP Arena. Army shot 62% from the field while the Saints connected at a 54% clip including 13-27 from three in the offensive showcase.

In a game which featured 10 ties and 14 lead changes, Siena (2-1) answered a 10-0 Army West Point (2-1) run with 10 straight points of their own down the stretch of a seesaw finish to take an 82-75 lead with just 69 seconds remaining. But the Black Knights responded with the final seven points of regulation capped by Benson’s driving lay-in to send the game to overtime.

Army carried its momentum into the extra session, connecting on each of its first three shots while adding a trio of free throws to have the final say.

Reigning MAAC Player of the Week Javian McCollum posted his third straight 20-point performance to open the season for the Saints, establishing a new career-high with 21 points to go along with five assists. Jayce Johnson set a new Siena career-high with 16 points and six rebounds, while freshman Michael Eley broke out with 16 points on 6-8 shooting in 18 minutes off the bench.

Ethan Roberts led all scorers with 22 points for the Black Knights, while Benson finished with 21 as the duo each shot 8-12 from the field apiece. Chris Mann (15 points), Charlie Peterson (12), and Jalen Rucker (11) rounded out Army’s five double figure scorers.

The Saints too placed five in double figures, with Andrew Platek adding 15 on a career-best 5-7 from three, while Jared Billups chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds in the high scoring affair. The 94 points scored marked the program’s most since Carmen Maciariello’s first game as head coach – a 96-80 win over American on Nov. 5, 2019 – and most in a loss since a 107-100 triple overtime setback vs. Quinnipiac on Feb. 17, 2019.

Siena will look to bounce back Sunday when they travel to Harvard for a 2 p.m. tilt.