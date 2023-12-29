BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team rode a second half wave to take down LIU 86-69 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Sebastian Thomas scored a career-high 32 points and Jonathan Beagle recorded another double-double in the win.



Key Stat Lines

Sebastian Thomas dropped 32 points, going 10-18 from the field and 2-6 from three. He had a team-high four steals.

dropped 32 points, going 10-18 from the field and 2-6 from three. He had a team-high four steals. Jonathan Beagle finished with his second-straight double-double, dropping 21 points and 12 rebounds while also leading the team in assists with six.

finished with his second-straight double-double, dropping 21 points and 12 rebounds while also leading the team in assists with six. Amar’e Marshall scored 12 points, blocking two shots.

scored 12 points, blocking two shots. Aaron Reddish recorded 11 points, going 2-2 from beyond the three-point line.

recorded 11 points, going 2-2 from beyond the three-point line. UAlbany shot 51.8% (29-56) from the field and 33.3% (5-15) from three.



How it Happened:

LIU shot out to an early 8-2 advantage before a foul in the lane brought Jonathan Beagle to the line, where he sank both shots.

to the line, where he sank both shots. By the first media timeout, LIU held a 12-10 advantage. Beagle and Sebastian Thomas led the Great Danes with four points each.

led the Great Danes with four points each. The scoreboard read an even 18-18 by the second media timeout with 10:59 remaining in the first half. UAlbany shot 50% (6-12) from the field to start the game, going 5-6 from the charity stripe.

Thomas scored six straight for UAlbany, trailing by one with 8:30 remaining.

After trading baskets, the Sharks led 34-33 with 3:58 remaining. The Great Danes as a team compiled six total steals, two each from Beagle, Thomas, and Marcus Jackson .

. A 5-0 run from LIU expanded their lead before the half. The Sharks took a 43-39 advantage into the locker room with Amar’e Marshall hitting a fast break layup just before the horn sounded.

hitting a fast break layup just before the horn sounded. The Great Danes shot 50% (13-26) from the field and 33.3% (2-6) from beyond the arc in the first half. LIU shot 53.3% (16-30) from the field and went just 1-6 from deep.

The Great Danes tied the game up at 49-49 to start the second half, although going just 3-11 from the field. LIU began by going 2-7.

UAlbany took a 56-53 lead after Aaron Reddish drained a three with 13 minutes remaining.

drained a three with 13 minutes remaining. LIU then went on a 15-5 scoring run to take a 66-61 lead heading into the under-eight-minute media timeout.

A layup from Thomas put UAlbany back in front, 69-68, with 5:40 remaining.

UAlbany used the momentum to ride a 15-1 run into a timeout with 3:31 remaining. UAlbany held a 76-68 advantage after Thomas buried a three-pointer, prompting the timeout.

Following the stop in play, UAlbany scored another quick four points (layups from Marshall and Thomas) to increase the lead to 80-68, and the run to 19-1, forcing another LIU timeout.

The Great Danes shot 53.3% (16-30) from the field in the second half, going 3-9 from deep. LIU shot 34.6% from the field and went just 2-11 from deep.



Next: The Great Danes travel to Harvard on Jan. 2 for a 7:00 p.m. matchup from Cambridge.