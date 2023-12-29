BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team rode a second half wave to take down LIU 86-69 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Sebastian Thomas scored a career-high 32 points and Jonathan Beagle recorded another double-double in the win.
Key Stat Lines
- Sebastian Thomas dropped 32 points, going 10-18 from the field and 2-6 from three. He had a team-high four steals.
- Jonathan Beagle finished with his second-straight double-double, dropping 21 points and 12 rebounds while also leading the team in assists with six.
- Amar’e Marshall scored 12 points, blocking two shots.
- Aaron Reddish recorded 11 points, going 2-2 from beyond the three-point line.
- UAlbany shot 51.8% (29-56) from the field and 33.3% (5-15) from three.
How it Happened:
- LIU shot out to an early 8-2 advantage before a foul in the lane brought Jonathan Beagle to the line, where he sank both shots.
- By the first media timeout, LIU held a 12-10 advantage. Beagle and Sebastian Thomas led the Great Danes with four points each.
- The scoreboard read an even 18-18 by the second media timeout with 10:59 remaining in the first half. UAlbany shot 50% (6-12) from the field to start the game, going 5-6 from the charity stripe.
- Thomas scored six straight for UAlbany, trailing by one with 8:30 remaining.
- After trading baskets, the Sharks led 34-33 with 3:58 remaining. The Great Danes as a team compiled six total steals, two each from Beagle, Thomas, and Marcus Jackson.
- A 5-0 run from LIU expanded their lead before the half. The Sharks took a 43-39 advantage into the locker room with Amar’e Marshall hitting a fast break layup just before the horn sounded.
- The Great Danes shot 50% (13-26) from the field and 33.3% (2-6) from beyond the arc in the first half. LIU shot 53.3% (16-30) from the field and went just 1-6 from deep.
- The Great Danes tied the game up at 49-49 to start the second half, although going just 3-11 from the field. LIU began by going 2-7.
- UAlbany took a 56-53 lead after Aaron Reddish drained a three with 13 minutes remaining.
- LIU then went on a 15-5 scoring run to take a 66-61 lead heading into the under-eight-minute media timeout.
- A layup from Thomas put UAlbany back in front, 69-68, with 5:40 remaining.
- UAlbany used the momentum to ride a 15-1 run into a timeout with 3:31 remaining. UAlbany held a 76-68 advantage after Thomas buried a three-pointer, prompting the timeout.
- Following the stop in play, UAlbany scored another quick four points (layups from Marshall and Thomas) to increase the lead to 80-68, and the run to 19-1, forcing another LIU timeout.
- The Great Danes shot 53.3% (16-30) from the field in the second half, going 3-9 from deep. LIU shot 34.6% from the field and went just 2-11 from deep.
Next: The Great Danes travel to Harvard on Jan. 2 for a 7:00 p.m. matchup from Cambridge.