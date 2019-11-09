UAlbany women’s basketball team seeks back-to-back wins

Troy native Elijah Burns brushed off the rust quickly, and dropped 19 pts in his Siena debut Tuesday. The transfer from Notre Dame also grabbed nine rebounds in the Saints' 96-80 season-opening win.

Burns hadn't played a game in nearly a year, forced to sit out when he transferred last season. Playing in front of his family and friends once again was worth the wait. Burns said, "It felt great to really get out there and have fun with my teammates, so I was really focused on just trying to stay relaxed all day. My first game back here since 2013 so just trying to make the most of my opportunity, and I felt like we did a good job as a team. Obviously we have things we've got to clean up for our next game, but it was amazing to be out there with my team."