Saint Rose women’s soccer hits the road for NCAA East Region Final

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What do you bring on a long car ride? This is a question members of the Saint Rose women’s soccer team had to ask themselves.

The Golden Knights packed up a charter bus for Beckley, West Virginia Monday evening as they drive 11 hours over two days to face Mercy College in the NCAA East Region Final Thursday. So how will they pass the time with two long bus rides ahead of them?

“I’m doing some homework, catching up with that, then listening to music, watching movies, karaoke, who knows,” sophomore back Sanna Rein said.

“I heard we were going to do some karaoke,” junior back Luisa Gaudl said. “I’m not prepared but that’s what we’re probably going to do.”

“They told me that we’re doing karaoke so it should be pretty interesting,” freshman forward Jada Brown said. “Like I said earlier definitely nobody will be sleeping. It will be a hectic bus ride for the first couple hours.”

The Golden Knights play Mercy College Thursday at 10 a.m.