Saint Rose women’s basketball falls to 0-2 in loss to Mercyhurst

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saint Rose women’s basketball team had to turn around for a back to back less than 24 hours after falling in their season opener to Mercyhurst.

The second matchup looked a good deal like the first one. The Golden Knights dropped to 0-2 with a 75-52 loss to Mercyhurst Wednesday afternoon.

Amsterdam’s Nina Fedullo had a team-high 18 points for the Golden Knights in the loss.

“I mean, obviously our jump shots weren’t really falling, so we had to attack the rim, which was working because we went to the free throw line 20-something times,” Fedullo said.

“We had to have more patience,” head coach Whitney Edwards said. “I think that was a big difference today. We allowed them to speed us up and take us out of things more quickly. I think you could see that in the first quarter with how we started.”

The women host American International on Tuesday, Feb. 23 next.