Saint Rose women fall short once again in loss to Bryant & Stratton Buffalo

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saint Rose women’s basketball team came into Thursday’s home game against Bryant & Stratton Buffalo still looking for that elusive first win.

The Golden Knights were 0-6 coming in, but had a 58-51 lead heading into the fourth quarter. From there, Bryant & Stratton’s Alissa Johnson and Janae Brannon led a comeback with 22 and 20 points respectively to complete a 67-66 comeback win.

Nina Fedullo led the Golden Knights with 19 points in the loss. The Golden Knights move to 0-7 with the loss and don’t currently have another game on their schedule.