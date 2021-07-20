Saint Rose tabs Alex Williams as new men’s lacrosse coach

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saint Rose men’s lacrosse team has their new lead man.

The school announced Monday they’ve hired now former Frostburg State Assistant Coach Alex Williams as their next head coach. Looking to improve on a 1-8 season last year, Williams believes it begins with the team’s values. “First and foremost, I think it’s really important to build a culture of trust and accountability,” Williams said. “That starts with myself as the head coach down through the coaching staff, captains and leadership, to the whole team. But more importantly, to parallel with that, a culture of winning. A championship-caliber culture, as we like to say.”

Williams also has a vision for how he wants his team to play. “The style of play, I think we want to play fun,” Williams said. “A fun-style, fun brand of lacrosse that is free and instinctual on the offensive end. On the defensive end we want to play opportunistically aggressive.”