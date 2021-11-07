Saint Rose strikes early to advance past Adelphi in NE10 Championship quarterfinal

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose scored early and then held off Adelphi throughout the final 45 minutes to grab a 1-0 victory in today’s Northeast-10 Conference Championship Quarterfinal at Sullivan Field within the Plumeri Sports Complex.

The Golden Knights (13-1-3), ranked #8 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches Weekly National Poll, will now host Saint Anselm in a semifinal encounter Thursday at Sullivan Field. Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm. The sixth seed Hawks (10-5-1) moved forward with today’s 1-0 victory at third seed Bentley.

As for this afternoon in Albany, sophomore midfielder Lauren Amerena finished a feed that was lined off the right flank by junior midfielder Janina Mueller with only 10:55 expired. Amerena collected the pass from about 12-yards out, and deposited her shot inside the near right post.

The goal held up as the game-winner in a contest that yielded few dangerous opportunities between two sides that played to a scoreless draw a week ago on the same pitch.

Saint Rose dictated the pace throughout a first period that saw much of the action centered around the middle third. The Golden Knights built a 4-3 shot differential at halftime, but the Panthers (7-6-3) pressed forward in the second stanza to generate a 5-3 shot advantage over that span.

Junior keeper Taylor Gray recorded a pair of saves during the final 48:00 minutes, while fifth-year keeper Marika Laurendeau recorded two herself to keep the clean sheet intact.

Sarah Hofmeier came with three stops for Adelphi, which had its best chance to level the match when junior forward Hailey Franco delivered a cross to the end line that Gray directed away from danger in the 65th minute.