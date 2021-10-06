Saint Rose stays unbeaten with 3-0 blanking of Saint Michael’s

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose recorded its fifth shutout of the season and controlled the pace of play throughout in tonight’s 3-0 victory against visiting Northeast-10 Conference rival Saint Michael’s.



The Golden Knights (8-0-1/5-0-1 NE10) generated a 16-5 shot advantage and a 10-3 corner kick differential while controlling the ball for 56.0 percent of the match, mostly in their attacking third.



Junior midfielder Janina Mueller scored her third goal of the year and also picked up her team-leading fourth assist to lead the effort. Sophomore midfielder Jen Bartlett and freshman forward Lexi Grassia also found the back of the net for Saint Rose, which is ranked #10 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches National Poll.



Meanwhile, the Golden Knights defense limited all but a few quality chances for the Purple Knights (4-5-1/2-4-1 NE10) whose most dangerous strike came off a restart in the opening four minutes of the second half. Freshman back Elani Gikas lofted a free kick from some 25-yards out, but fifth-year keeper Marika Laurendeau got off her feet to deflect the shot over the crossbar.



“It was nice to play at Sullivan Field in front of our fans. It was a great team effort tonight. Our attack created quality scoring opportunities. Janina’s early goal opened up the match and a lot of players contributed. Jen and Lexi G solidified the result with two quality goals in the second half and our defense was solid while earning another shutout,” said Head Coach Laurie Darling Gutheil following the match.



Laurendeau finished with three saves throughout the evening, while junior Katie Escobedo registered four stops for Saint Michael’s.



Mueller struck with what stood up as the game-winner when she touched home a long throw-in from the right sideline by freshman forward Mia Klammer with 15:03 elapsed.



The match remained 1-0 at intermission although the Golden Knights outshot their guests 9-1 throughout the opening 45 minutes.



Saint Rose kept pressuring at the outset of the second stanza. It paid off at the 51:24 mark when Klammer lined a hard shot inside the area that Escobedo could not grasp. Bartlett intuitively drove in the carom for a 2-0 Golden Knights lead.



Grassia closed out the scoring with under five minutes left when she knocked in her own rebound after her initial strike was blocked among a mass of players on the right side of the area.



Looking ahead, both squads get back to NE10 action Saturday. The Golden Knights head to Worcester, Mass. to face Assumption at 3:00 pm, while the Purple Knights host Adelphi at 11:00 am.