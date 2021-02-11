Saint Rose men’s basketball prepping for season opener

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saint Rose basketball received the news yesterday that they can begin their season.

The Golden Knights didn’t waste a moment getting things underway, with their first game set to tip off tomorrow at 1 p.m. against St. Thomas Aquinas. Head coach Mike Perno credited his guys for staying ready through the whole process.

“Our guys, I give them all the credit,” Perno said. “Their patience, their attention to detail, especially off the court, following the protocols, they really have worked very hard to get to this point, and I’m just really happy for them that they’ll get a chance to go out and compete against somebody else.”

With tomorrow’s game the only one on the schedule so far, Saint Rose is looking for opponents to hit that 11 game minimum to qualify for the Division II NCAA Tournament.