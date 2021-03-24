Saint Rose gives top-ranked Le Moyne an early scare

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose gave top-ranked Le Moyne an early scare this afternoon at the Plumeri Complex, getting out to a 4-1 lead after the opening 15 minutes. The Golden Knights continued their momentum during the beginning of the second stanza, holding advantages of 5-1 and 6-3 on their Upstate Challenge rivals.

The Dolphins, occupying the top spot in each of the USILA Coaches Polls this spring, methodically chipped away at the Saint Rose advantage from there en route to taking the 16-7 Northeast-10 Conference decision.

Sophomore midfielder Gabriel Nish led the Golden Knights (0-2/0-2 NE10) with a goal and two assists. Senior attacks Jordyn Marchiano and Jack Pemrick each added a pair of goals, sophomore goalie Ryan Fleming equaled a career-high with 16 saves.

“I’m proud of the effort today against an extremely talented team in Le Moyne,” said Saint Rose head coach Jim Morrissey. “We did a great job defensively down low early on and had a nice lead in the first half that we just couldn’t hold onto. It was good to see some of our young guys have such an important impact on the field which will serve them well for the rest of the season from a confidence stand point. There’s plenty to build from but also many things that we need to clean up.”

After Marchiano fired home his second goal of the day to put Saint Rose up 6-3 with 4:30 remaining before the break, Le Moyne responded with a pair of goals just ten seconds apart. Fifth-year attack Matt Hutchings, the lone NCAA Division II Player to make the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, then knotted the contest at 6 with just two seconds left in the half.

The Dolphins proceeded to net the ensuing six tallies to take control.

Junior face-off specialist Sam Kury drove the Le Moyne comeback, going 16-for-18 in the X with ten groundballs. Hutchings and attack Jake Nelson, a graduate student, totaled four goals and an assist each to led the Dolphins offense.



Looking ahead, Saint Rose visits American International next Wednesday. The NE10 game is slated for a 7:00 pm start in Springfield, Mass. Meanwhile, Le Moyne hosts #10 Pace on Saturday at 3:00 pm.