Saint Rose extends win streak to four games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose held host Le Moyne to 34.1 percent (29-for-85) shooting and outscored the Dolphins 7-2 down the stretch to chalk up a 79-72 victory in Northeast-10 Conference action tonight. In the process, the Golden Knights (10-7/7-5 NE10) extended their win streak to four games after forcing the Dolphins into their second worst shooting performance of the season.

“Our team played with toughness throughout the game tonight. We were unselfish and played through our mistakes to make the next play. Tray (Alexander) was tremendous down the stretch converting all of his free throw attempts and Shane’s (O’Dell) ability to draw the defense and set up his teammates was also a major difference in the game. We also made some made some huge stops in the final two minutes to secure the win,” said head coach Mike Perno.

Freshman forward Shane O’Dell (Schenectady, N.Y./Schalmont) recorded his fifth “double-double” of the year with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Saint Rose. He also handed out five assists and recorded five blocks.

Fifth Year guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) went 5-for-7 from the floor on the way to a 16-point effort, while freshman guard Tray Alexander finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Saint Rose appeared to be in the driver’s seat throughout the opening 30 minutes. The Golden Knights outscored Le Moyne (9-10/5-7 NE10) 13-4 throughout the final six minutes of the first half to take a 42-29 lead at the break.

They were then up 14, 45-39, at the onset of the second half when the Dolphins took off on a 24-7 tear that afforded them a 55-51 lead with 10:15 remaining.

However, Alexander knocked down a jumper to give the game its fourth and final tie at 58-58 with 8:34 to go. A minute later, sophomore forward Eric Fleming slammed home a dunk to put Saint Rose up for good at 60-58.

Le Moyne made one final charge to get within a bucket, 72-70, with 2:26 showing on the clock after sophomore guard Jeremiah Washington knocked down a trey.

The Dolphins could not get any closer though as they shot 1-for-7 from the floor the rest of the way. Meanwhile, sophomore swing Cartier Bowman went 1-for-2 from the stripe to elevate the advantage to three, 73-70. He then finished inside with the shot clock winding down to make it a five point, 75-70, game with a mere 31 ticks left. Alexander added the finishing touches by canning four free throws over a pair trips to the line.

Freshman guard Kevin Constant led Le Moyne with 16 points, while junior forward Xavier Wilson and Washington finished with 14 and 13 respectively.

Looking ahead, both squads have 3:30 pm NE10 games scheduled for Saturday. The Golden Knights welcome Pace University to the Capital Region, while the Dolphins travel to New Haven.

Notes: Saint Rose has not only won four consecutive games, but three straight and four of its last five on the road as well…Anderson has been in double-figures in each of the last five contests…He catapulted into 15th place on the program’s all-time scoring chart tonight with 1,287 career points, moving ahead of Tom McDonald (1981-85) who scored 1,282 points throughout his career…O’Dell was named the NE10 Rookie of the Week for the fourth time this season on Monday…The Golden Knights have shot 49.0 percent from the arc and have outscored their opponents by 6.8 points throughout their current win streak…O’Dell has been in double-figures scoring in 10 straight outings and remains among the conference’s leading scorers and rebounders…He is fourth among the NE10 leaders with a 19.8 scoring average…He stands eighth behind 7.5 rebounds per game…Alexander is eighth in the country and tops the league with 6.4 assists per outing…He is second in the conference with a 2.2 steals average and has passed around 23 assists with only eight turnovers throughout the last four games.