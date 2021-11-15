Saint Rose earns East Region top seed and first round bye

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team was awarded a bid to the NCAA Tournament this evening. It is the 16th time in 19 competitive years that the Golden Knights will be entered in the field, which is comprised of 56 squads from throughout the country who have earned the opportunity to contend for the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship.

In total, there are eight regions that consist of six, seven or eight teams, with two institutions from each region hosting first and second round contests.

Saint Rose (15-1-3) is the top-seed in the East Region and will host the opening two rounds this Friday and Sunday, November 19 and 21. The Golden Knights have earned a first-round bye and thus will meet the winner of Friday’s opening round contest between fourth seed Saint Anselm (10-6-1) and fifth seed Jefferson (12-5-1). Sunday’s second round match is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 pm. Both the first and second round games are being held at Sullivan Field at the Plumeri Sports Complex. Friday’s game times has yet to be announced.

Saint Rose, which has won at least 15 matches in 13 of the past 19 years, earned an automatic berth by capturing its record ninth Northeast-10 Conference Championship with Sunday’s 1-0 triumph against visiting Southern Connecticut State.

The Golden Knights enter the NCAA Tournament third in the country defensively with a team 0.348 goals-against-average. They are 25th in scoring offense behind 2.53 goals per game.

From a broader standpoint, Saint Rose is 28-12-5 all-time in NCAA Tournament contests. The Golden Knights have advanced to 11 regional championship games and have made seven national semifinal appearances (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2019). They of course captured the 2011 National Championship.

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer

East Regional (Side of bracket being played in Albany)

Hosted by The College of Saint Rose

Friday, November 19

#4 Saint Anselm (10-6-1) vs. #5 Jefferson (12-5-1) at TBA

Sunday, November 21

#1 Saint Rose (15-3-1) vs. Saint Anselm/Jefferson winner at 2:00 pm

East Region Field

1 Saint Rose 15-1-3

2 Molloy 17-2-0 (ECC)

3 Southern New Hampshire 13-3-1

4 Saint Anselm 10-6-1

5 Jefferson 12-5-1 (3x CACC)

6 Mercy 10-4-4 (ECC)

7 Bridgeport 11-6-1

The winners of this weekend’s first and second-round games will meet each other in third-round action on Thursday or Friday, December 2 or 3 for the East Region championship, at the site of the Atlantic Region Champion. The East Region will face the Atlantic Region champion in a national quarterfinal match on Saturday or Sunday, December 4 or 5. The winner will advance to the national semifinals at Switchbacks FC Stadium in Colorado Springs, CO. on Thursday, December 9. The national championship match is set for Saturday, December 11.