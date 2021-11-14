Saint Rose defeats Southern Connecticut State to capture record ninth NE10 championship

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose punched its ticket to next week’s NCAA Tournament by capturing its record ninth Northeast-10 Conference Postseason Championship behind today’s 1-0 victory against visiting Southern Connecticut State.

In the process, the #8 nationally ranked Golden Knights (15-1-3) avenged their only setback of the season. They will now turn their attention to their 16th NCAA Tournament appearance within the past 19 competitive years.

Sophomore back Sanna Rein provided a celebratory moment of déjà vu when she struck for the game’s lone goal by finishing a corner kick off the foot of sophomore midfielder and the Championship Tournament Most Outstanding Player Lauren Amerena with 35:35 elapsed. It was Rein who provided the dramatics against the Owls (7-8-4) in this match two years ago when she touched home a corner for the game-winner with 10 seconds left in regulation.

After halftime, Southern Connecticut State stepped up its pace and created its best opportunity six minutes in when senior midfielder Kaitlyn D’Amico triggered a shot that forced Golden Knights fifth-year keeper Marika Laurendeau to make a diving save to her right.

Freshman forward Mia Klammer, the NE10 Rookie of the Year, nearly made it 2-0 with her league leading 13th strike of the year with 67:56 gone by when she lined a shot that Owls keeper Abby Smith was just able to direct over the crossbar.

Southern Connecticut State then pushed forward throughout the final 20 minutes, but the Golden Knights stout defense again stood tall to capture its fourth consecutive shutout, and 13th of the year.

Overall, Saint Rose generated a 28-11 shot advantage although the margin was 11-9 after halftime. Laurendeau recorded five saves for the Golden Knights, while Smith turned aside seven threats-on-target for the Owls who made a run to the final as an eighth seed after upsetting top-seed Southern New Hampshire 2-1 and then advancing on PK’s versus fourth seed Assumption.

Notes:Saint Rose, ranked #8 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches National Poll, has outscored its 18 opponents 48-7 and has surrendered only three, second half goals all year…The Golden Knights sit atop the NE10 in scoring offense with a 2.53 goal scoring average and are third in the country with an NE10 best 0.35 team goals-against-average…They have given up just one goal in their last seven contests…Laurendeau, an All-American in 2019, is seventh nationally with a league best 0.37 GAA on the strength of nine shutouts and also tops the NE10 behind an .889 save percentage…Klammer paces the NE10 with her 12 goals and 27 points, despite only playing 15 games…Junior midfielder Janina Mueller leads the conference with eight assists.

Elite 24 Award: Saint Rose junior midfielder Carolyn Brussell was bestowed with the Elite 24 Award today. The NE10’s Elite 24 Award honors the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site of each of the NE10’s 24 Championships. Brussell has earned a 4.00 cumulative grade-point-average while majoring in Childhood and Special Education with a Mathematics concentration.

All-Tournament Team:

Addison Davis: Assumption

Lily LaGrassa: Saint Anselm

Allie Smith, Southern Connecticut State

Nadine Hilkert, Southern Connecticut State

Marika Laurendeau, Saint Rose

Ciera Lundy, Saint Rose

Lauren Amerena, Saint Rose (MOP)

NCAA Championship Tournament Announcement Watch Party: The Saint Rose team will gather at St Joseph’s Hall, 985 Madison Avenue, tomorrow, November 15, to watch the live stream of the 2021 NCAA Championship Selection Show. The show is being streamed on ncaa.com and is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm, with the team meeting at 5:30 pm. Masks will need to be worn at all times in St. Joseph’s Hall.