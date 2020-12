Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some sad news today for Sackatoga Stables. Their champion race horse, Tiz The Law, will not race anymore.

The stable announced the decision via Twitter, citing veterinary advice. Tiz’s four-year-old campaign is over before it began. The Belmont and Travers winner will now begin his next career as a stallion at Ashford Farms.