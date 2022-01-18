Sabres use second quarter run to pull away from Ichabod Crane

Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont hosted Ichabod Crane in some girls Colonial Council hoops Tuesday night, and the Sabres showed why they’re one of the top girls squads in the conference.

The Riders led 11-9 after one, but a 13-0 second quarter run with contributions from Karissa Antoine, Haley Burchhardt, and Payton Graber helped Schalmont pull away 28-17 at the half on their way to a 59-41 win.

Schalmont isn’t back in action until Friday, January 28 at Albany Academy for Girls at 6:30 p.m., while Ichabod Crane visits Greenville this Thursday at 6 p.m.