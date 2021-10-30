Sabres score in bunches in second half to capture Class B title

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class B top seed Schalmont met Mechanicville Friday night in a rematch of the 2019 Class B Championship out at Stillwater.

Scoreless in the first, Neveah D’Aloia’s free kick found the head of Allie Kenyon to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 halftime lead.

The Sabres had answers in the second half. Gianna Viscusi found the foot of Simone Cassano who found the back of the net to tie the game at one. Later in the second, Viscusi got behind the defense with only the goalie to beat and finished with a nice touch to make it 2-1 Sabres.

Schalmont rolled from there on to a 4-1 win to become Section 2 champs for the fifth time since 2015.