Sabres score in bunches in second half to capture Class B title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class B top seed Schalmont met Mechanicville Friday night in a rematch of the 2019 Class B Championship out at Stillwater.

Scoreless in the first, Neveah D’Aloia’s free kick found the head of Allie Kenyon to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 halftime lead.

The Sabres had answers in the second half. Gianna Viscusi found the foot of Simone Cassano who found the back of the net to tie the game at one. Later in the second, Viscusi got behind the defense with only the goalie to beat and finished with a nice touch to make it 2-1 Sabres.

Schalmont rolled from there on to a 4-1 win to become Section 2 champs for the fifth time since 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19