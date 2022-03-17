Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A trip to states isn’t new for the Sabres, but they haven’t done it since 1986.

In Schalmont’s dominant run through Class B this season, head coach Jeff Van Hosen has made sure to lend an ear to those who have paved the way before him.

“Coach Hopkins, Kevin Curtin, coached here the boys team, any coaches who have been involved in basketball and anybody who is involved in basketball I’m always willing to listen and hear what they have to say,” Van Hosen said.

“We’ve had some great advice along the way,” Van Hosen said. “You know we’re really appreciative of everything everybody has done along the way for us as a team, as a community and as a program for sure.”

It isn’t just coach who has prior influences to learn from. Senior point guard Payton Graber’s father, Jason, won a sectional title at Schalmont before helping lead UAlbany to the division III Elite Eight.

“It’s crazy that we’re both actually experiencing the same thing, it’s crazy how it comes full circle,” Graber said. “He sends me my text every day like ‘play hard, be a leader,’ things like that and I’m always getting those texts and I look forward to them.”

The Sabres play General Brown at Hudson Valley Community College Saturday at 2:15.