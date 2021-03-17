Sabres fire HC Ralph Krueger

FILE – Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger looks on in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a series of losses, Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Ralph Krueger has been let go.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, the Sabres’ losing streak reached 12 losses, with the New Jersey Devils claiming the latest victory against them.

This was Krueger’s second season coaching the Sabres — a team who’s record last season was 30-31-8.

The Sabres are currently in last place in the NHL’s East Division, with six wins, 18 losses and four overtime losses.

