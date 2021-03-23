Ryan’s late goal lifts UAlbany over UMass

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

Score: #19 UAlbany 13, #13 UMass 12



Location: John Fallon Field in Albany, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (4-1) | UMass (2-1)



Short Story: Shorthanded UAlbany men’s lacrosse knocks off #13 UMass on a late game-winner in the fourth by Chris Ryan .



Key Stats



Chris Ryan scored the game-winner with 1:59 remaining in the fourth, his third career goal

scored three times UMass outshot UAlbany 45-41



Head Coach Scott Marr : “Today was a huge team win for us. I thought we handled the adversity from over the weekend very well. I thought our team pulled together and played as one, and we’re very excited to play so well and beat a very, very good UMass team. I’m proud of my team and we’ll move on to Saturday.”



How it Happened



UAlbany jumped out to a quick early lead, with Graydon Hogg scoring first with 13:42 remaining in the opening quarter and Jakob Patterson following up eight seconds of game time later to put UAlbany up 2-0.

scoring first with 13:42 remaining in the opening quarter and following up eight seconds of game time later to put UAlbany up 2-0. UMass scored just under 40 seconds later to get on the board and cut into UAlbany’s lead 2-1. The two teams combined for six goals before five minutes had elapsed since the opening faceoff. The Minutemen, after trailing 2-0, outscored UAlbany 4-2 for the remainder of the first quarter.

UAlbany rolled of a long, 3-0 run between the second and third quarters to take a 7-4 lead just after halftime. Patterson had scored or assisted on each of UAlbany first six points of the game. UMass broke the run with 12:31 left in the third, and traded goals with UAlbany into the fourth quarter.

UMass scored back-to-back goals seven seconds apart with 13:07 and 13:00 remaining in the fourth to cut UAlbany’s lead to one, 10-9. Camden Hay scored on a setup from Jake Piseno to extend UAlbany’s lead back to two, but UMass scored with 9:33 left to keep pace.

scored on a setup from to extend UAlbany’s lead back to two, but UMass scored with 9:33 left to keep pace. Two-straight goals from the Minutemen tied the game at 12 with 3:27 left in the fourth. UAlbany held firm and maintained composure, and with 1:59 to go saw Kyle Casey find Chris Ryan for the game-winner, 13-12. It was Ryan’s third career goal as a Great Dane.

find for the game-winner, 13-12. It was Ryan’s third career goal as a Great Dane. Patterson finished with three goals and five assists for eight total points. In goal, Liam Donnelly set a single-game high in his career as a Great Dane with 16 saves. Ten of Donnelly’s saves came in the third quarter. Hogg recorded a hat trick and Casey scored twice with two assists.



Next: UAlbany visits preseason America East favorite Stony Brook on Saturday, March 27 at 3:00 pm.