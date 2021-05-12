Russell’s rake helps Ballston Spa beat Columbia at home

Ballston Spa, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Runs were easy to come by when Columbia visited Ballston Spa for some softball on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blue Devils’ bats started hot, rattling off three runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by an Abbie Sillman RBI single through the gap. Ballston Spa had a quick response in the second. Paige Witalec knocked a double to the wall to get the Scotties on the board to make it 3-1. Then Taylor Russell brought her home with a two run bomb to tie it at three. The Scotties outhit the Blue Devils from there, coming away with a 7-6 win.

Ballston Spa hosts Niskayuna next on Friday at 4:30 while Columbia is back in action Saturday when they host Bethlehem at 11 a.m.

